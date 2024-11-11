Murder case against ‘Sheikh Bashir’, plaintiff unaware, adviser Sheikh Bashir not sure

Questions have been raised whether adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin was made accused in the case in the name of Sheikh Bashir Uddin Bhuiyan.

The newly appointed business adviser also has talked about this. He said although the names partly matched, he was still not sure whether the case was filed against him or not.

Meanwhile, the police said they were investigating whether Sheikh Bashir Uddin Bhuiyan and Sheikh Bashir Uddin are the same person.