Murder case against ‘Sheikh Bashir’, plaintiff unaware, adviser Sheikh Bashir not sure
A person named Sheikh Bashir Uddin Bhuiyan is among the accused in a case filed over the killing of Sohan Shah, 30, in the capital’s Shahbagh during the student movement against discrimination.
The name partly matches the name of businessperson Sheikh Bashir Uddin, who was appointed an adviser of the interim government Sunday. Even his father’s name also partly matches the name of the father of accused Sheikh Bashir Uddin Bhuiyan.
Questions have been raised whether adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin was made accused in the case in the name of Sheikh Bashir Uddin Bhuiyan.
The newly appointed business adviser also has talked about this. He said although the names partly matched, he was still not sure whether the case was filed against him or not.
Meanwhile, the police said they were investigating whether Sheikh Bashir Uddin Bhuiyan and Sheikh Bashir Uddin are the same person.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, plaintiff of the case and the victim’s mother Sufiya Begum said the Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and the police are liable for her son’s death. She had no idea who named the accused in the case. She only wants justice.
The case was filed with the Rampura police station in the capital on 18 October. According to the case statement, a total 57 people were made accused in the case. Apart from that, some 200-300 people were mentioned as unidentified persons have been made accused in the case.