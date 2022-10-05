National power grid failure: PGCB committee starts investigation

Investigation committee of the state-owned Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has started its probe to identify the reasons behind the national power grid failure that triggered a 7-8 hour long blackout across most of the country, starting at 2:05pm Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

“We started our probe this morning (Wednesday) to identify the possible causes behind the national grid disaster and also the exact point of the incident,” Eakub Ehalhi Chowdhury, chief of the investigation body and executive director (P&D) of PGCB, told the news agency.