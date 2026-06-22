Tarique Rahman, Anwar Ibrahim hold joint press conference after bilateral talks

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warmly welcomed Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The two leaders then held a one-on-one meeting, followed by bilateral talks. Afterwards, they appeared at an official joint press conference.

According to information from BSS and the Prime Minister’s Office Facebook page, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his spouse Zubaida Rahman left Kuala Lumpur's Shangri-La Hotel in a motorcade at 8:30 am local time today, Monday.

They arrived at Perdana Putra, the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya, at 9:00 am. They were warmly received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.