National election to be held any day first half of April 2026: Chief adviser

The Chief Advisor said, “After reviewing the ongoing reform activities related to trial, reform, and elections, I am announcing to the nation today that the next national election will be held any day in the first half of April 2026. Based on this announcement, the election commission will unveil a detailed election roadmap to you (people) at an appropriate time.”

New agency BSS adds: Chief Advisor said, “I have repeatedly said that this election will be held between December and June next year. The government is doing whatever is necessary to create an environment conducive to elections in the country during this period.”

Yunus said, “I know that there is great interest among political parties and the public to know when the next national election will be held. It is important to remember here that as long as the country plunged into deep crises since independence was due to flawed elections. Through repeated accumulation of power through flawed election, a political party turned into a barbaric fascist.”

The chief adviser said those who organized those elections were identified as criminals by the nation. The party that came to power through such elections was also hated by the people, he added.