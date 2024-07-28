Curfew imposed to thwart ‘Sri Lanka style’ plot to occupy Ganabhaban : Obaidul Quader

The AL leader was speaking at a programme to distribute food among the destitute at the Dhaka district unit Awami League office in the city’s Tejgaon.

BNP is now speaking about forming a new platform along with the forces that opposed independence, and now oppose development, Obaidul Quader remarked.

“It is normal for their collaborators to respond positively to their call… There’s nothing new in that. But this unity of theirs is a unity of arson terrorism, a unity to destroy the country and development,” he stated.

He also spoke about statements issued by foreigners over the ongoing violence in the country.

“Many are issuing statements from abroad. Many organisations and university teachers are there. We know the people coordinating this. I would say to them, come here (to Bangladesh) and watch the destruction of metro rail, elevated expressway and BRT instead of issuing statements being instigated by some people. Forty-four BRTC vehicles have been burned. Journalist friends are also being attacked. Statement-war is going on at home and abroad. 1/11 actor Dr. Yunus also has joined there,” he said.