Curfew imposed to thwart ‘Sri Lanka style’ plot to occupy Ganabhaban : Obaidul Quader
There was a “Sri Lanka style” plot to occupy Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Bangladesh prime minister, during the violence centering the quota reform movement on 19 July night if the curfew had not been imposed, claimed ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader Sunday.
“Your brutality is worse than that of the occupying forces. The fugitive in London (Tarique Rahman) … aimed at a takeover of the prime minister’s residence through a mass upsurge in Sri Lanka style that night if the curfew was not imposed. This was their plan,” Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said, referring to the de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The AL leader was speaking at a programme to distribute food among the destitute at the Dhaka district unit Awami League office in the city’s Tejgaon.
BNP is now speaking about forming a new platform along with the forces that opposed independence, and now oppose development, Obaidul Quader remarked.
“It is normal for their collaborators to respond positively to their call… There’s nothing new in that. But this unity of theirs is a unity of arson terrorism, a unity to destroy the country and development,” he stated.
He also spoke about statements issued by foreigners over the ongoing violence in the country.
“Many are issuing statements from abroad. Many organisations and university teachers are there. We know the people coordinating this. I would say to them, come here (to Bangladesh) and watch the destruction of metro rail, elevated expressway and BRT instead of issuing statements being instigated by some people. Forty-four BRTC vehicles have been burned. Journalist friends are also being attacked. Statement-war is going on at home and abroad. 1/11 actor Dr. Yunus also has joined there,” he said.
The AL general secretary said he could challenge that the Awami League was a victim, not the attacker. “The statements are being issued against the victim.”
‘Yunus in the field as opposition to government’
Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus has taken to the field as an opposition to the government, claimed Obaidul Quader.
“The person who did not get response by floating a political party during the 1/11, who is an accused in cases, who opposed the construction of Padma Bridge, has become active once again. Earlier, he secretly opposed but this time he has joined in,” Quader said.
“We have friends abroad, not masters. Our conscience guides us, not any foreign power,” he reiterated.
Terming Dr. Muhammad Yunus a “shameless person”, the AL general secretary said, “He requested India to stop Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina is a victim, not an attacker. Why should (they) stop her? Rather, stop the attackers. You are joining them. Dr. Yunus has issued a statement calling upon the foreigners to intervene in the country’s internal affairs. He also demanded a new (parliament) election.”
Quader dubbed the call to India to stop the prime minister as objectionable. “This is a sovereign country. Teaching the prime minister of a sovereign country a lesson?. Will Mr. Yunus clarify, what did he request India to teach her?”
The AL leader also remarked that it needs to be considered if there is any relation between the statement and quota movement, arson terrorism and recent violence.
“Dr. Yunus does not cherish the country’s culture and independence. He is not with us. How would we stay by his side? The people do not see his role in the country’s crisis and prospects.”
Claiming that the army did not open fire anywhere, Obaidul Quader said, “The army was deployed when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to impose curfew. I challenge, the army did not open fire anywhere. But it is being slandered, as if we have killed thousands of people. Today we’re being killed … I saw 12 of our activists on the list yesterday …”
The AL general secretary remarked that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to hospitals due to her conscience. “Sheikh Hasina is visiting the hospitals out of her conscience, not for showing crocodile tears like you. What Bangabandhu used to do for the people, his daughter is also stepping forward with that sympathy.”
He further said that severe traffic jams are being created in Dhaka city as the metro rail and expressway are not active now.
AL presidium members Abdur Razzak and advocate Kamrul Islam and organising secretary Mirza Azam, among others, were present in the programme while AL Dhaka district unit president Benzir Ahmed conducted it.