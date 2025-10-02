22-day fishing ban in Chattogram from 4 Oct

A 22-day fishing ban will be enforced in the Bay of Bengal under Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts from 4 October to 25 October to protect mother hilsa during the peak spawning season.

A 140-kilometre stretch from Mirsari upazila to Teknaf upazila has been designated as a hilsa sanctuary, where all fishing activities, transportation, marketing, and storage of fish are strictly prohibited.

District and upazila task forces, along with law enforcement agencies, the administration, and the fisheries department, have made necessary arrangements to enforce the ban.

OC Mizanur Rahman told journalists that warnings of strict legal action have been issued against violators of the fishing ban. Offenders could face up to two years in prison, a fine of Tk 5,000, or both under the Fisheries Act.