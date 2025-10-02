22-day fishing ban in Chattogram from 4 Oct
A 22-day fishing ban will be enforced in the Bay of Bengal under Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts from 4 October to 25 October to protect mother hilsa during the peak spawning season.
A 140-kilometre stretch from Mirsari upazila to Teknaf upazila has been designated as a hilsa sanctuary, where all fishing activities, transportation, marketing, and storage of fish are strictly prohibited.
District and upazila task forces, along with law enforcement agencies, the administration, and the fisheries department, have made necessary arrangements to enforce the ban.
OC Mizanur Rahman told journalists that warnings of strict legal action have been issued against violators of the fishing ban. Offenders could face up to two years in prison, a fine of Tk 5,000, or both under the Fisheries Act.
During the prohibition period, over one 100,000 registered fishermen in Sitakundu, Anwara, Banskhali, Mosheshkhali, and Kutubdia, who rely on fishing hilsa and other fish, will receive 40 kg of food aid each. Distribution is set to commence next week.
Acting deputy commissioner of Chattogram, Mohammad Kamruzzaman, urged fishermen to be patient and allow mother hilsa to spawn safely to enhance future production.
Fisherman Kamal Uddin from the Banskhali area confirmed their compliance with the government’s ban, stating that they have already brought their boats and nets ashore.
Fish trader Abdur Rahman from Fringi Bazar Fish Market mentioned that while they are clearing out their fish warehouse before the deadline, some fishermen are still going to the river to earn income.
He suggested that the campaign would be more successful if the administration maintains a presence in the fishing villages.