Wage social movement against corruption: President Shahabuddin

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday urged all concerned irrespective of opinions and party affiliation to wage a social movement against corruption.

"It is quite impossible for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) alone to combat corruption... Cooperation of all is a must to combat corruption," he said as the newly appointed ACC commissioner (investigation) Mosammat Asia Khatun paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president.