Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill on ban of Awami League activities passed
The National Parliament has approved the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, promulgated during the tenure of the interim government, incorporating provisions to ban individuals or entities involved in terrorist activities, as well as their operations.
The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. The passed bill retains the contents of the Ordinance without any changes.
Through the Ordinance, the interim government amended the Anti-Terrorism Act and decided to prohibit all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its leaders until the completion of their trial at the International Crimes Tribunal.
Previously, the Anti-Terrorism Act did not include any provision to ban the activities of an entity.
It stipulated that if any individual or entity engaged in terrorist activities, the government could, through a gazette notification, list the individual in the schedule or declare the entity banned.
However, the amendment introduced via the Ordinance added provisions enabling the prohibition of all activities of an entity. The bill was passed in the National Parliament today to turn it into law.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed placed the bill in parliament for passage.
At that time, leader of the opposition Shafiqur Rahman raised an objection, stating that they had received a comparative sheet only three to four minutes earlier and had not been able to read it in full.
He remarked that the matter concerns a sensitive law and requested additional time before its passage.
In response, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that there is a specified time for raising objections.
He noted that had the objection been raised within that timeframe, it could have been considered; however, at this stage of the bill, no such opportunity remains.
The leader of the opposition replied, “Unfortunately, we have only just received the sheet.”
The Speaker responded that the matter might be reviewed later, but there was no scope to raise objections at this stage of the bill.
Subsequently, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed proposed the bill for passage.
He stated, “This bill is an amendment concerning the prohibition of a genocidal terrorist organisation. It seeks to amend the existing Anti-Terrorism Act. The leader of the opposition will surely recall that he, along with his colleagues in the NCP, took part in a movement. Following that movement, a public consensus largely emerged in Bangladesh. In that context, their activities have been banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Accordingly, their registration with the election commission has also been suspended. Under this law, subsequent amendments have been introduced to the ICT Act pursuant to Article 47, incorporating provisions for the trial of the organisation.”
The bill was later passed by voice vote.
Key provisions of the bill
The bill states that if any individual or entity is involved in terrorist activities, the government may, through a gazette notification, declare the entity banned, list it in the schedule, or prohibit all of its activities.
It further stipulates that any press release issued by, on behalf of, or in support of such an entity; any form of propaganda through mass media, online platforms, social media, or any other means; as well as organising processions, meetings, rallies, press conferences, or delivering public speeches—shall be prohibited.
Of the 133 ordinances promulgated during the previous interim government, a parliamentary special committee recommended that 98 be approved as they are and 15 in amended form.
It further recommended repealing four of the remaining 20 and strengthening the other 16 through new bills to be introduced later.
Among the 15 ordinances recommended for approval in amended form was the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) ordinance. However, the bill passed today, Wednesday includes no amendments.