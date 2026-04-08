Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill on ban of Awami League activities passed

Previously, the Anti-Terrorism Act did not include any provision to ban the activities of an entity.

It stipulated that if any individual or entity engaged in terrorist activities, the government could, through a gazette notification, list the individual in the schedule or declare the entity banned.

However, the amendment introduced via the Ordinance added provisions enabling the prohibition of all activities of an entity. The bill was passed in the National Parliament today to turn it into law.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed placed the bill in parliament for passage.

At that time, leader of the opposition Shafiqur Rahman raised an objection, stating that they had received a comparative sheet only three to four minutes earlier and had not been able to read it in full.

He remarked that the matter concerns a sensitive law and requested additional time before its passage.

In response, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that there is a specified time for raising objections.

He noted that had the objection been raised within that timeframe, it could have been considered; however, at this stage of the bill, no such opportunity remains.