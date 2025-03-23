Concerns over travel sufferings during Eid holiday
This year, there will be a nine-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr. While the government hopes for a smooth journey for holiday travellers, concerns persist over ongoing development work and mismanagement on two major highways, which could cause significant disruptions. If traffic pressure surges in the two days before Eid and authorities fail to manage it properly, severe congestion may follow.
The Dhaka-Sylhet highway is currently undergoing expansion into a four-lane road. The stretch between Narayanganj and Narsingdi is already congested due to bustling markets.
With construction narrowing sections of the road, potholes and dust clouds have made travel even more difficult. This route is crucial for people from nine districts across the Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions.
Similarly, the four-lane upgrade of the Tangail-Rangpur highway has been ongoing for six years and remains incomplete. Construction is still underway near the Jamuna Bridge, a vital crossing used by around 50,000 vehicles daily during the four days leading up to Eid. With people from 21 districts—including those in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Khulna—relying on this route, delays and suffering are likely.
Beyond construction issues, illegal encroachment has narrowed roads in various areas, including the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. When garment factories in Gazipur close for Eid, the additional traffic burden could lead to severe congestion if not properly managed.
Another growing concern is the rising number of highway robberies. According to police records, 74 robbery cases were filed nationwide in February, up from 71 in January. In comparison, the first two months of last year saw 62 reported cases. The Highway Police has compiled a list of 1,400 individuals suspected of involvement in such crimes.
To improve safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Local Government is installing CCTV cameras at all major bus, rail, and launch terminals in Dhaka. Authorities have pledged to increase police presence to ensure order.
Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, the adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport, told Prothom Alo that he and officials from law enforcement agencies will oversee the Eid travel period until the last moment. Any complaints or disruptions will be addressed immediately.
12 million people go out of Dhaka
Transport sector sources indicate that the hardship of Eid travellers begins as soon as they start their journey. Around 12 million people leave Dhaka in the last four days before Eid, yet the available train, bus, and launch services are insufficient to accommodate such a massive commuters.
The first hurdle for travellers is securing a ticket for their preferred mode of transport. Once their journey begins, they face overcrowded railway stations, bus terminals, and launch wharves, along with the burden of increased fares.
Train travel for Eid commenced on Saturday. However, only 35,000 passengers are able to board intercity trains from Dhaka per day. This means that the majority of travellers will have to rely on road transport, adding immense pressure to the highways.
In 2022, Professor Hadiuzzaman from the Civil Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) conducted a survey on Eid travel. His research found that 12 million people leave Dhaka in the four days before Eid, averaging 3 million per day. However, the city’s public transport system has the capacity to move only 2.2 million passengers daily.
During the Eid rush, approximately 800,000 people travel by bus and minibus, 105,000 board trains—both seated and standing—and 1.25 million take launches. Additionally, around 750,000 people rent private cars and microbuses, while 400,000 join the journey on motorcycles. Another 800,000 rely on trucks, auto-rickshaws, and other unconventional vehicles, while some opt for air travel.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Professor Hadiuzzaman noted that the figures from the 2022 survey remain largely unchanged, though the number of travellers may have increased slightly. He pointed out that road conditions and the number of available vehicles have not improved significantly.
To mitigate travel difficulties, he emphasised the need for special Eid traffic management. He suggested halting highway construction work during the holiday period and ensuring that contractors do not leave construction materials on the roads. He also recommended strict actions against reckless overtaking on narrow roads, proposing fines for violations of rules and regulations to improve safety and traffic flow.
Obstacles to travel to the northern region
Chandra intersection in Kaliakoir Upazila of Gazipur is widely recognised as the gateway to the northern region, with thousands of vehicles from 117 northern routes passing through daily.
Faisal Hossain, manager of Lobiba Paribahan in Chandra, noted that there are over a hundred counters for northern transport services in the area. Buses are required to stop there to pick up passengers, contributing to congestion.
Additionally, the installation of unnecessary road dividers has further narrowed the passage, causing traffic jams even under normal circumstances. With the Eid rush approaching, the situation is expected to worsen.
Long-distance transport drivers, passengers, and local residents who regularly travel on this highway complain that illegal shops, roadside markets, unauthorised parking, and large number of battery-run auto-rickshaw occupying both sides of the road cause year-round congestion. The problem escalates significantly during Eid, and people fear a similar situation this year.
Gazipur Highway Police Superintendent AKM Akhtaruzzaman Basunia told Prothom Alo that over 900 police personnel will be deployed across several highways, including those in Gazipur, during the Eid period. Their operations will be coordinated with the district police to maintain traffic flow.
Meanwhile, the four-lane construction of the Dhaka-Rangpur highway from Elenga in Tangail to Jamuna Bridge remains incomplete. However, lanes for slow-moving vehicles on the existing two-lane road have been finished and will be available for use during the Eid travel period. This will allow vehicles traveling from Dhaka to Jamuna Bridge to benefit from a four-lane route. Despite this, the risk of traffic congestion remains, particularly because the Jamuna Bridge still has only two lanes, and vehicle breakdowns on the highway could lead to further delays.
A field visit yesterday morning along the 34-kilometer stretch from Karatipara in Basail Upazila of Tangail to the eastern end of the Jamuna Bridge showed that vehicles were moving smoothly on the four-lane highway and the two-lane slow-moving road up to Elenga in Kalihati.
