Concerns over travel sufferings during Eid holiday

Transport sector sources indicate that the hardship of Eid travellers begins as soon as they start their journey. Around 12 million people leave Dhaka in the last four days before Eid, yet the available train, bus, and launch services are insufficient to accommodate such a massive commuters.

The first hurdle for travellers is securing a ticket for their preferred mode of transport. Once their journey begins, they face overcrowded railway stations, bus terminals, and launch wharves, along with the burden of increased fares.

Train travel for Eid commenced on Saturday. However, only 35,000 passengers are able to board intercity trains from Dhaka per day. This means that the majority of travellers will have to rely on road transport, adding immense pressure to the highways.

In 2022, Professor Hadiuzzaman from the Civil Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) conducted a survey on Eid travel. His research found that 12 million people leave Dhaka in the four days before Eid, averaging 3 million per day. However, the city’s public transport system has the capacity to move only 2.2 million passengers daily.

During the Eid rush, approximately 800,000 people travel by bus and minibus, 105,000 board trains—both seated and standing—and 1.25 million take launches. Additionally, around 750,000 people rent private cars and microbuses, while 400,000 join the journey on motorcycles. Another 800,000 rely on trucks, auto-rickshaws, and other unconventional vehicles, while some opt for air travel.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Professor Hadiuzzaman noted that the figures from the 2022 survey remain largely unchanged, though the number of travellers may have increased slightly. He pointed out that road conditions and the number of available vehicles have not improved significantly.

To mitigate travel difficulties, he emphasised the need for special Eid traffic management. He suggested halting highway construction work during the holiday period and ensuring that contractors do not leave construction materials on the roads. He also recommended strict actions against reckless overtaking on narrow roads, proposing fines for violations of rules and regulations to improve safety and traffic flow.