PM Tarique Rahman seeks $2b from development partners to meet energy demand

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday sought US$ 2 billion fund from development partners to meet the Bangladesh's immediate energy needs and safeguard its economic stability.

"The situation before us demands urgency, solidarity, and decisive action. Immediate support for the most vulnerable countries must be at the top of our collective agenda," he told the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Plus Online Summit.

"We urge the intentional community to respond swiftly and positively to this call," he said.