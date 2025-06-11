Chief adviser’s meeting with UK prime minister uncertain
No schedule for a meeting between the visiting interim government’s chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, and the UK Prime minister Keir Starmer has been fixed, press secretary Shafiqul Alam said at a press conference in London on Tuesday.
“We have come to know that Keir Starmer is probably now in Canada; he is visiting Canada. A British parliamentary MP came today and informed us that he (Keir Starmer) is now in Canada,” Shafiqul Alam said in response to a question of a newsperson at the press conference, held in London at 4:15 pm (local time).
The press secretary further said they would continue their efforts and a meeting between the chief adviser and the UK prime minister could be held if time and schedule permit.
The chief adviser of the Bangladesh interim government landed at Heathrow airport at 7:00 am local time. He went to the Dorchester hotel directly from the airport.
Airbus executive vice president Wouter van Wersch and Menzies Aviation executive vice president Charles Wyley called on chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus successively in his hotel in London at 12:00 pm and 12:30 pm, the press secretary told the media.
Later, Bangladeshi born British MP Rupa Huq, Apsana Begum and other all party parliamentary group called on the chief adviser around 2:00 pm.
Professor Yunus responded to various questions they asked during the meeting.
Commonwealth secretary-general Shirley Botchwey would meet the chief adviser at 5:30 pm (local time).
Assistant press secretary Abul Kalam Azad and press minister to the Bangladesh High Commission in London Akbar Hossain also attended the media conference.