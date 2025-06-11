Chief adviser’s meeting with UK prime minister uncertain

No schedule for a meeting between the visiting interim government’s chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, and the UK Prime minister Keir Starmer has been fixed, press secretary Shafiqul Alam said at a press conference in London on Tuesday.

“We have come to know that Keir Starmer is probably now in Canada; he is visiting Canada. A British parliamentary MP came today and informed us that he (Keir Starmer) is now in Canada,” Shafiqul Alam said in response to a question of a newsperson at the press conference, held in London at 4:15 pm (local time).