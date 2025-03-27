Liberation War mural covered for not 'matching' spirit of July revolution

A mural in Lalmonirhat city depicts Language Movement, historic 7 March speech, Liberation War, formation of Mujibnagar government, rise of a new sun in independent Bangladesh, genocide of 1971, jubilation of freedom fighter, seven Bir Sheshthas, surrender of Pakistani Army and people celebrating with national flag.

District administration of Lalmonirhat covered the mural yesterday, the Independence and National Day, with a cloth.

The incident has created a sharp reaction among the people. Sochetan Nagorik Somaj (Sonak), a citizen’s right body formed under the inspiration of TIB, strongly condemned the incident.

HM Rakib Haider, Deputy Commissioner of Lalmonirhat, said that the mural was covered with a cloth as it did not seem to be in line with the spirit of the July 2024 revolution. He refused to say anything further.