SANEM proposes establishment of separate department for protection of children

Presenting the draft report, SANEM’s research director Sayema Haque Bidisha said violence against women and children is a serious concern for the government as well as development partners.

CPCHs can be a useful tool in reducing violence against children and the government should scale up the project for long-term.

The SANEM study said a project named ‘prevention of harmful practices and violence against children and women through accelerating protection for children under MoWCA’ has targeted to establish 2,100 hubs in upazilas by 2024.

The programme targets to establish 13,327 hubs in all upazilas of the country which will cost Tk 3.98 billion or 8.38 per cent of MoWCA’s budget in 2024 fiscal year.

The SANEM estimates a monthly spending of Tk 21,181 to run each hub.

“However, this will be massive task. To implement the target properly, a dedicated department for children is recommended,” the report adds.