Tawfiq-e-Elahi optimistic of overcoming power, energy crisis

Bangladesh ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam and other officers of the embassy were present at the event.
Aparna Pande, director of the Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute, moderated the roundtable.
Tawfiq-e-Elahi said, Bangladesh alone is not facing the problem of electricity and energy rather it has become a global problem now.
The problem could be solved if we all irrespective of parties and opinions including media make efforts together, he observed.
He said the blow that came to the world due to price hike of energy and shortages of its supply, hit Bangladesh also.
In this context, he urged the world community to come forward to find out a solution to this global crisis, saying it should raise voice of concern loudly to end Russia-Ukraine war.
The energy adviser highlighted unprecedented development in the energy sector in Bangladesh that took place over the last 13 years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.