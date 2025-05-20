Chief adviser calls for maintaining stable security in country
A high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the country was held at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Tuesday, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
The meeting was attended by home adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain and national security adviser Khalilur Rahman.
Chief of the Army staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, and Air Force chief Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, along with other senior officials, also attended the meeting.
The meeting reviewed the law and order situation across the country. Senior security officials presented reports on the situation, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told the news agency.
Chief adviser Dr. Yunus underscored the need for maintaining a stable security situation in the capital and elsewhere in the country.
He appreciated the efforts by the security forces in some of the high-profile incidents.