Chief adviser calls for maintaining stable security in country

A high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the country was held at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Tuesday, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

The meeting was attended by home adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain and national security adviser Khalilur Rahman.

Chief of the Army staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, and Air Force chief Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, along with other senior officials, also attended the meeting.