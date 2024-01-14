High Court bans three housing projects in Savar

The High Court has imposed an injunction on all development activities including earth-filling of Bamni canal by three housing projects in Dhaka’s Savar.

A HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the directive and after hearing a writ.

The three housing companies are Zam Zam Noor City, SA Housing and Sugandha Housing.

The court asked the authorities concerned to submit a report as to how much land of Bamni canal, which flows through Chandulia, Konda and Kandi Boliarpur mouzas, have already been filled by these three housing projects.