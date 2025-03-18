Hold Rohingya militants accountable for war crimes: Fortify Rights

Members of Rohingya militant groups in Bangladesh have killed, abducted, tortured, and threatened Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in acts that may amount to war crimes, says Fortify Rights.

In a new report published on Tuesday, the rights organisation noted that it finds “reasonable grounds” to believe that certain acts committed by militants against Rohingya men, women, and children in refugee camps in Bangladesh constitute war crimes due to a demonstrable “nexus” between the criminal acts in Bangladesh and the ongoing armed conflict in Myanmar.