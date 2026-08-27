Case over repeatedly raping and threatening schoolgirl, BNP leader expelled

A local BNP leader in Kendua, Netrokona, has been accused of repeatedly raping a schoolgirl over an extended period and threatening her with a video recorded during the abuse. The girl, who is currently six months pregnant, has also alleged that multiple people raped her.

The girl’s father filed a case with Kendua police station on Tuesday night, naming five people, including BNP leader Rafiqul Islam, 55, as accused. Police have arrested Abu Mia, 50, the second accused in the case.

Following the allegations, BNP of Kendua municipal relieved Rafiqul Islam of all party posts. In a press release signed by municipal BNP President Khokon Ahmed and General Secretary Moazzem Hossain Khan on Wednesday night, the party said it had taken the action because Rafiqul had violated party discipline and engaged in immoral activities.