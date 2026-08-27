Case over repeatedly raping and threatening schoolgirl, BNP leader expelled
A local BNP leader in Kendua, Netrokona, has been accused of repeatedly raping a schoolgirl over an extended period and threatening her with a video recorded during the abuse. The girl, who is currently six months pregnant, has also alleged that multiple people raped her.
The girl’s father filed a case with Kendua police station on Tuesday night, naming five people, including BNP leader Rafiqul Islam, 55, as accused. Police have arrested Abu Mia, 50, the second accused in the case.
Following the allegations, BNP of Kendua municipal relieved Rafiqul Islam of all party posts. In a press release signed by municipal BNP President Khokon Ahmed and General Secretary Moazzem Hossain Khan on Wednesday night, the party said it had taken the action because Rafiqul had violated party discipline and engaged in immoral activities.
According to the allegations in the First Information Report (FIR), the girl was studying in Class VI in 2022.
On 20 November that year, Rafiqul allegedly took her to a house while she was returning from school. He raped her there after threatening her and recorded a video of the incident.
When the girl felt unwell on 18 August, her family took her to a clinic in Chattogram. After an ultrasonogram, physicians informed them that she was six months pregnant. She later returned to her home in Kendua, after which her family decided to file the case.
He subsequently raped her on different occasions by threatening to circulate the video on social media. At one point, others allegedly raped her with Rafiqul’s assistance.
The case statement alleges that the girl was subjected to gang rape in the first week of March 2025.
The perpetrators allegedly threatened to kill her and dump her body in a water tank if she told anyone about the incident, and also threatened to kill her family members. The complaint further alleges that Rafiqul took the girl to a house and raped her most recently on 28 July.
According to the girl’s family, she went to visit her elder brother’s home in Chattogram on 1 August. At that time, family members noticed a video circulating on social media. They later questioned the girl, and she disclosed the incidents to her sister-in-law.
The party had taken organisational action after learning about the allegations. Rafiqul Islam has been relieved of all party posts at every level.Moazzem Hossain, Kendua municipal BNP General Secretary
When the girl felt unwell on 18 August, her family took her to a clinic in Chattogram. After an ultrasonogram, physicians informed them that she was six months pregnant. She later returned to her home in Kendua, after which her family decided to file the case.
Besides Rafiqul Islam and Abu Mia, the case names three women as accused of assisting in the alleged rape. Four other unidentified people have also been named as accused.
The FIR seeks action against the accused under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Control Act.
Kendua municipal BNP General Secretary Moazzem Hossain told Prothom Alo that the party had taken organisational action after learning about the allegations. He said, “Rafiqul Islam has been relieved of all party posts at every level.”
Kendua police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Tarikul Islam said police were conducting raids to arrest the main accused and others. He said, “The girl will undergo a medical examination at Netrokona Sadar Hospital.”