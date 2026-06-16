Dengue: One dies, 113 hospitalised in 24 hours
Bangladesh has recorded one death from dengue fever and 113 new hospital admissions in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am today, Tuesday.
With the latest fatality, the dengue death toll has risen to seven this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The new death was reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area, it said.
With the latest admissions, the total number of dengue cases reported in the country this year has reached 4,412.
According to the DGHS, 61.9 per cent of this year’s dengue patients are males, while 38.1 per cent are females.
Bangladesh reported 102,861 dengue cases and 413 dengue-related deaths in 2025, it said.