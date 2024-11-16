The items the ship brought from Pakistan
A cargo vessel from Pakistan’s Karachi arrived at Chittagong Port last week in the first-ever direct maritime link between the two countries as earlier, the containers from Pakistan would be brought to Bangladesh via any third country.
What the vessel named ‘MV Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan’ contains has created much stir in Bangladesh, especially on social media.
According to data from Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), the vessel discharged 370 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of import-laden single containers before leaving the Chittagong port on Wednesday. Of the TEUs unloaded, 297 came from Pakistan and the remaining 73 TEUs from the UAE.
What was in the containers from Pakistan?
Shipping and customs sources said the containers imported from Pakistan contain industrial raw materials and consumer goods. The weight of these products is 6,337 tonnes. A total of 18 exporting companies of Pakistan have supplied these products.
According to the list, sodium carbonate, which is used as raw materials for various industries including textile, is the most imported item by the ship from Pakistan. A total of 115 containers contain soda ash. The second highest import product is the mineral dolomite. A total of 46 containers contain dolomite. Limestone has been imported in a total of 35 single containers and magnesium carbonate in six containers.
Moreover, glass cullet, the raw material of the glass industry, has been brought in 10 containers. There are 28 containers of raw materials, fabrics, dyes, etc. for the export-oriented garment industry. A container contains car parts. These products have been imported by various companies including Akij Glass Factory, Nasir Float Glass, Pacific Jeans, X Ceramics and Square Pharmaceuticals.
Other than industrial raw materials, 42 containers had 611 tonnes of onion, 14 single containers had 203 tonnes of potato. These two products have been brought in freezer containers. Dhaka’s Hafiz Corporation and MR Tradings and Chattogram’s Allah’r Rahmat Store imported these onions and potatoes.
Usually the customs gives clearance after verification if the imported goods are in accordance with the declaration, then the importers can discharge items.
Faruk Ahmed, proprietor of Faruq Trade International of Chattogram’s Khatunganj that imports goods from Pakistan, told Prothom Alo that before this direct shipping link the Bangladesh-bound containers from Karachi would reach Sri Lanka, Malaysia or Singapore port first. Then these containers would reach Chattogram on feeder vessels. Due to the direct link the containers would directly be brought to Chattogram from Karachi port.
What came from UAE
The 73 TEUs imported from the UAE contain gypsum, iron scrap, marble block, copperware and resin. One container had whisky, vodka and wine. Dhaka’s diplomatic warehouse Sabir Traders imported these items from UAE’s Truebell Marketing and Trading Company.
Chittagong Port’s secretary Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo that the vessel left the port on Tuesday after unloading the containers. The importers will now start the customs process to release the goods.
According to information on the Sea Distance website, Karachi’s distance from Chattogram is 2612 nautical miles, more than the ports of Singapore, Malaysia, Singapore and India. Dubai-based container ship operator Feeder Lines DMCC introduced a container shipping service last week, connecting six countries and facilitating a direct shipping line between Pakistan and Bangladesh for the first time.
Under the facility, the vessel started its voyage from UAE and went to the port of Karachi. The vessel will reach Chattogram via India’s Mundra port, Indonesia’s Belawan and Malaysia’s Port Klang.