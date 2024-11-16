The items the ship brought from Pakistan

Shipping and customs sources said the containers imported from Pakistan contain industrial raw materials and consumer goods. The weight of these products is 6,337 tonnes. A total of 18 exporting companies of Pakistan have supplied these products.

According to the list, sodium carbonate, which is used as raw materials for various industries including textile, is the most imported item by the ship from Pakistan. A total of 115 containers contain soda ash. The second highest import product is the mineral dolomite. A total of 46 containers contain dolomite. Limestone has been imported in a total of 35 single containers and magnesium carbonate in six containers.

Moreover, glass cullet, the raw material of the glass industry, has been brought in 10 containers. There are 28 containers of raw materials, fabrics, dyes, etc. for the export-oriented garment industry. A container contains car parts. These products have been imported by various companies including Akij Glass Factory, Nasir Float Glass, Pacific Jeans, X Ceramics and Square Pharmaceuticals.

Other than industrial raw materials, 42 containers had 611 tonnes of onion, 14 single containers had 203 tonnes of potato. These two products have been brought in freezer containers. Dhaka’s Hafiz Corporation and MR Tradings and Chattogram’s Allah’r Rahmat Store imported these onions and potatoes.

Usually the customs gives clearance after verification if the imported goods are in accordance with the declaration, then the importers can discharge items.

Faruk Ahmed, proprietor of Faruq Trade International of Chattogram’s Khatunganj that imports goods from Pakistan, told Prothom Alo that before this direct shipping link the Bangladesh-bound containers from Karachi would reach Sri Lanka, Malaysia or Singapore port first. Then these containers would reach Chattogram on feeder vessels. Due to the direct link the containers would directly be brought to Chattogram from Karachi port.