Epson intensifies anti-counterfeit drive in Dhaka
Epson, a global leader in printing and imaging solutions, has strengthened its ongoing efforts to combat counterfeit printing supplies through a series of targeted enforcement actions across Dhaka recently in 2026, reports a press release.
Conducted in close coordination with local authorities, these operations led to the seizure of more than 34,000 counterfeit ink bottles, along with action against entities involved in their manufacture and sale.
The operations also led to the discovery of a printing unit producing counterfeit packaging materials, where approximately 47,000 outer boxes and 8 printing plates were confiscated.
Additional materials, including labels and packaging components designed to imitate genuine Epson products, were recovered in significant quantities.
Several individuals linked to these activities were detained, and financial penalties exceeding Tk 2.75 million were imposed across locations.
The action has contributed to disrupting localised counterfeit distribution networks operating within the city.
The enforcement drive covered prominent commercial areas including Uttara, Paltan, Mirpur, Savar, and New Elephant Road. Authorities targeted both retail distribution points and a dedicated facility engaged in the production of counterfeit Epson consumables and packaging.
The proliferation of counterfeit printing supplies is a challenge across markets. For consumers, such products can compromise print output, impact device longevity, and lead to unreliable performance.
For businesses, counterfeiting disrupts legitimate trade channels, affects partner ecosystems, and weakens brand credibility. Epson’s continued collaboration with enforcement agencies reflects its commitment to addressing these risks at the ground level.
A spokesperson at Epson in Dhaka said, “The presence of counterfeit products in the market continues to be a serious concern, as it directly impacts customer experience and trust. These enforcement actions demonstrate the importance of sustained vigilance and collaboration with authorities. We value the support extended by local enforcement teams in Bangladesh and remain committed to taking firm action against counterfeit operations. Ensuring that customers have access to genuine Epson products, while supporting our partner ecosystem, remains a key priority for us.”
Epson will continue to pursue stringent enforcement of its intellectual property rights while working closely with stakeholders to curb the spread of counterfeit products and protect customer interests.