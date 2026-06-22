Epson intensifies anti-counterfeit drive in Dhaka

The operations also led to the discovery of a printing unit producing counterfeit packaging materials, where approximately 47,000 outer boxes and 8 printing plates were confiscated.

Additional materials, including labels and packaging components designed to imitate genuine Epson products, were recovered in significant quantities.

Several individuals linked to these activities were detained, and financial penalties exceeding Tk 2.75 million were imposed across locations.

The action has contributed to disrupting localised counterfeit distribution networks operating within the city.