Bangladesh faces major challenges ahead of LDC graduation: ICCB

Bangladesh's upcoming graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category in November 2026 represents a historic achievement, but also ushers in significant challenges requiring deep structural reforms, institutional strengthening, and enhanced competitiveness, according to the latest editorial of the International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) Quarterly News Bulletin (July-September 2025) released on Wednesday.

The editorial, titled "LDC Graduation: Challenges Ahead," notes that Bangladesh has successfully met all three United Nations criteria-Gross National Income per capita, Human Assets Index, and Economic Vulnerability Index-reflecting five decades of economic resilience and social progress.

Yet, it warns that graduation signifies not an end but "the beginning of a more demanding chapter" in the nation's development journey.

Since the political turmoil of July 2024, the country has faced mounting economic pressures, including high external debt, rising inflation and declining investor confidence.

The editorial observes that disruptions in law and order have hampered supply chains and manufacturing, particularly in the textile, logistics and services sectors.