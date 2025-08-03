Reciprocal tariffs: Trade deal with US likely this month

Despite the announcement of a 20 per cent reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi exports to the United States, no formal agreement has yet been signed between the two countries.

A deal may take another two to three weeks, according to sources at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladeshi embassy in Washington.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is currently drafting the agreement. Once completed, it will be sent to the Ministry of Commerce in Dhaka for review and feedback, after which a signing date will be finalised in Washington.

The 20 per cent reciprocal tariff, announced under the Donald Trump administration, is scheduled to take effect on 7 August. A joint statement from both governments is expected soon.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, speaking to Press Minister Golam Mortoza at the Bangladeshi embassy in Washington on Friday night, said there is no room for complacency over the 20 per cent tariff. “Its success or failure will depend on Bangladesh’s trade capacity,” he noted.