US reciprocal tariff: What will be the total duty on exports under new rate?

US president Donald Trump has reduced the reciprocal tariff on Bangladesh products to 20 per cent. A relevant White House order says the new reciprocal tariff will take effect from 7 August.

With the newly imposed reciprocal tariff, the total tariff on Bangladeshi exports to the United States has once again become a topic of discussion.

As per the figures of US-based International Trade Commission, US imported Bangladeshi products worth USD 8.44 billion in 2024. The USA government earned USD 1.27 billion from tariffs on these products.

Last year, the average tariff rate on Bangladeshi products was 15 per cent, which will increase to 35 per cent with the addition of a new 20 per cent reciprocal tariff.