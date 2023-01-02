Grameenphone loses 3.5 million customers after govt bans SIM sales

Grameenphone said they had been working to improve the quality of service. Upon the ban on SIM sales, the operator made some commitments to improve their services including increasing frequency, setting up new towers, connecting towers with fibre optic cable.

Grameenphone said they bought radio frequency worth around Tk 60 billion from auctions in 2021 and 2022. The spectrum they bought in 2021 has fully been installed in networks and on 1 November started the process of setting up new radio frequency bought in last auction in March.

The operator said they took a target of setting up 1900 new towers in 2022. The operator could set up a total of 1604 towers up to October. They installed 1600 towers in 2021.

The leading telecom operator committed to connect 34 per cent of its towers with fiber optic cable within a year.

The leading telecom operator committed to connect 34 per cent of its towers with fiber optic cable within a year. They could complete connecting 28 per cent with fiber optic cable in November.

The matter of sharing the towers among the operators was also resolved.

Grameenphone officials claimed the quality of their services has increased due to these steps. The 4-G internet speed which was 7 megabits per second (Mbps) was found to be 17 mbps in a recent test done by the operator themselves.

According to a BRTC study in 2021, grameenphone’s call drop was well below the benchmark rate of 2 per cent. As per the call drop percentage, Grameenphone’s performance was better than other operators.

Grameenphone is the number one mobile phone operator of the country in terms of number of customers and revenue. National Board of Revenue (NBR) on 28 December awarded Grameenphone for being the highest taxpayer in telecom sector in 2021-22 fiscal year. They got the award for seven times on the trot.

According to the Grameenphone, they paid the government over Tk 1.03 trillion in tax and other fees up to September from the beginning of their operation in the country. They paid the government Tk 102.80 billion in 2021. With an investment of over Tk 437 billion, Grameenphone is one of the largest foreign investor in Bangladesh. Grameenphone works on creating entrepreneurship and enhancing skill of youth and making internet safe for all, among other activities. The company also sponsors sports and cultural activities. Grameenphone received Digital Bangladesh Award in 2021.

Asked about the matter, Grameenphone in a written reply to Prothom Alo said ban of sales of SIM is utterly frustrating for an operator. Thousands of customers are being unable to buy Grameenphone SIM cards every day.

Grameenphone expect the ban would be lifted soon in order to implement Smart Bangladesh.