BFIU seeks bank records of ex-Bangladesh Bank governors, deputies

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought bank account details of three former governors and six former deputy governors of the Bangladesh Bank.

The move comes following a request from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as part of an investigation into allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the banking sector.

The three former governors are Atiur Rahman, Fazle Kabir and Abdur Rouf Talukder, all of whom served during the 15-and-a-half-year rule of the Awami League government.

The allegations suggest that the country's banking sector was systematically weakened during their tenure.

The six deputy governors whose bank accounts have been subpoenaed are Sitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury (SK Sur), Masud Biswas, SM Moniruzzaman, Abu Hena Mohammad Razee Hasan, Kazi Saidur Rahman and Abu Farah Mohammad Naser.