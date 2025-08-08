US brands Walmart, Amazon, Target, Gap and others halt purchase orders from India

Following the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, major US retail brands including Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Gap have begun suspending readymade garment orders to Indian suppliers, according to a report by NDTV.

The report states that after imposing a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, the US administration levied an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US as “punishment” for purchasing Russian crude oil. Since then, Indian garment exporters have started receiving emails from US buyers instructing them to suspend purchase orders until further notice.

Quoting industry sources, NDTV reports that US buyers are unwilling to share the burden of the higher tariffs and are asking Indian exporters to absorb the additional costs themselves.