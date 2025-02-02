Collecting additional taxes from the rich recommended

In 1971, Bangladesh’s Liberation War was fought against inequality. However, over the years, income and wealth inequality has steadily worsened. The inequality of opportunity has also increased, fueling public discontent. The mass uprising in July 2024 was sparked by protests against quota-based discrimination in government jobs.

Income inequality is typically measured using the Gini coefficient, a method developed by Italian statistician Corrado Gini in 1912. Under this system, a Gini coefficient of 0 indicates perfect equality, where everyone earns the same income, while a Gini coefficient of 1 signifies extreme inequality, where all income is concentrated in one person’s hands.

In 1973-74, Bangladesh’s Gini coefficient was 0.358. By 2022, it had risen to 0.499—approaching the danger threshold of 0.500, beyond which inequality is considered critically high.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022 revealed that the richest 10 per cent of the population controls 41 per cent of the country’s total income, while the poorest 10 per cent receives only 1.31 per cent of total income. In contrast, in 1973-74, inequality was significantly lower. The wealthiest 10 per cent held 28.4 per cent of total income, while the poorest 10 per cent held 2.8 per cent of total income—more than double their current share.

Over the last 15 years, under the Awami League government—which was ousted in the July 2024 coup—inequality surged to dangerous levels. The former government repeatedly argued that inequality tends to rise in the early stages of economic development. However, it overlooked examples like Japan and South Korea, which successfully developed while keeping inequality in check.

Due to the lack of effective policies to curb inequality, Bangladesh’s ranking in Oxfam’s Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRI) Index dropped sharply. In 2022, the country was ranked 107th out of 164 countries. By 2024, its ranking had fallen to 124th, indicating a worsening situation.