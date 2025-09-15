Reciprocal tariff may decrease further if imports from the US increase

If Bangladesh can reduce its trade deficit with the United States by increasing imports, the reciprocal tariff imposed by the US on Bangladeshi goods may be lowered further, the visiting US trade delegation has given this assurance.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin briefed reporters after a meeting with the delegation, led by US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, at the Secretariat on Sunday. Lynch is the US official responsible for trade policy in South and Central Asia.

The delegation is in Dhaka on a three-day visit to finalise a trade agreement between the two countries.

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, National Skills Development Authority Chairperson Nazneen Kawshar Chowdhury, and other officials attended the meeting.