Bangladesh Bank dissolves National Bank board again
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has dissolved the board of National Bank again to bring back good governance in the bank.
The BB informed this through a letter to the managing director of National Bank regarding the cancellation of the bank's existing board of directors, reports UNB.
The central bank also formed a new board of directors and set the bank's sponsor director Khalilur Rahman as the new chairman.
Earlier on 21 December in 2023, the central bank issued an order to dissolve the then board of National Bank and formed a new board.
Then, the banking regulator then made Syed Ferhat Anwar, a former professor of the Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka University, the new chairman of the bank.
This time, the banking watchdog removed most of the previous directors, including Syed Ferhat Anwar and Parveen Haque Sikder.