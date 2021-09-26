42,000 factories will be inspected

Initially, the kinds of factories affected by industrial accident between the years 2015 and 2020 would be inspected. At least 41,604 factories under 32 sectors (excluding ready-made garments) have been identified before the inspection starts. Among the factories, 5000 would be inspected in the first phase. The remaining factories would be brought under inspection in phases.
The committee members will see whether the factories under inspection have the effective fire safety measures including fire extinguisher, fire alarm and fire exit, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) officials said.
After the Hashem Foods factory inferno, a 24-member high level committee was formed to inspect workplace safety in the country. Prime minister’s advisor for private industry and investment affairs, Salman F Rahman, has been leading the committee. The committee members have already sat in several meetings and formed more than one sub-committee.
Labour and employment ministry joint secretary Humayun Kabir is leading a 12-member sub-committee responsible for calculating the number of factories (except RMG) in the country. The committee has already submitted the list of factories attaching descriptions of industrial accidents in last five years. The inspection will follow the list.
According to BIDA, the RMG sector was affected by 812 infernos, highest of industrial accidents, in last five years. Besides, there were 85 incidents of fire at food processing units, 68 at dockyards, 17 at engineering and technology plants and 10 at chemical houses.
The inspection committee would visit the most affected sectors excluding the RMG.
According to the government, there are 41,604 factories in the country. Among these, around 12,500, highest of overall factories, process foods. The second largest industrial sector is the apparel with 3,326 factories.
BIDA executive member Avijit Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “We are going to inspect factories from the first week of October. Each inspection team will be comprised of 10-12 members. Every sector will be inspected. In the first phase, we will inspect 5,000 factories. In phases, the number of factories for inspection will be increased.”
BIDA officials said out of 37 inspection teams, 15 teams will be formed for Dhaka region, 11 for Chattogram, nine for Narayanganj and three for Gazipur. Members from power, gas, public works, establishments and explosive departments will be included into each team. Every team will inspect at least two factories a day. The inspection will continue for three months. Related divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been requested to cooperate with the inspection.
Before the inspection starts, team members will get necessary training so that they can do the crucial job properly.
Some BIDA officials told Prothom Alo that the RMG sector went through massive renovations after the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse. That is why the RMG factories are excluded from the upcoming inspection.
According to BIDA, each team will report on the persisting faults of the inspected factories. Their reports will be submitted to the Salman F Rahman-led high level committee. BIDA has been given authority to take necessary actions during the factory inspection.
While enquired, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association president Helal Uddin said, “Short-circuit is the major reason behind fire incident in our country because people here do not change electric wires in 10-15 years of the installation. Hence, the government-led factory inspection campaign seems good.”
Factory owners should make their establishments safe prior to the inspection, Helal said.
*The original report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman.