42,000 factories will be inspected

At least 52 workers lost their lives in the Rupganj-based Hashem Foods factory fire one and half months ago.

The government investigation found the factory had been operated amid various shortcomings including lack of fire safety. The government was gravely criticised for allowing the unsafe factory operational for long.

The Hashem Foods factory inferno eventually stirred the factory regulatory bodies. A high-level committee was formed. Following an outcome of the committee meetings, members of the committee are going to inspect the current state of safety in the factories from the first week next month.