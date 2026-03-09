Bangladesh Bank won't release new banknotes ahead of Eid

Every year during Eid, demand for new banknotes rises significantly, as they are widely used as Eid salami (gift money).

Temporary stalls selling new and torn notes usually appear in several areas, including in front of Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel and around Gulistan in the capital.

Much of this trade takes place on sidewalks and becomes particularly busy during Eid.

However, Bangladesh Bank recently withdrew its decision to release new banknotes for Eid. Despite this, the bank has now arranged new notes for its own staff.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan told journalists that the central bank has stepped back from releasing new currency notes in the market before Eid, meaning no new notes will be issued to the public this year.

Several Bangladesh Bank officials said that some officers advocate reforms in the banking sector but do not support reforms for themselves.

Whenever initiatives are taken to reform Bangladesh Bank, they said, staff collectively protest. While there are calls to reduce the use of new cash, officials themselves secure new cash for personal use.