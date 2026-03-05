Depositors protest in front of BB demanding full refund with interest

Some depositors of five banks that are undergoing a merger have staged a sit-in in front of the main gate of Bangladesh Bank, demanding the return of their full deposits with interest.

During the protest, they were seen chanting various slogans. At one stage, when they blocked the main road at Shapla Chattar, law enforcement officers dispersed them using water cannons.

The five banks being merged are union Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, and EXIM Bank.