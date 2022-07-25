Asian markets drift lower as traders eye big week

Asian markets slipped Monday at the start of a key week for equities as the Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rates again and some of the world's biggest companies report earnings.

While the US central bank is widely expected to hike borrowing costs by 75 basis points, traders will be poring over policymakers' views on the outlook for the world's biggest economy as they try to rein in inflation while nurturing growth.

The decision comes a day before second-quarter gross domestic product data is released, with some observers warning it could show a second successive contraction, which is considered a technical recession.