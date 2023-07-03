Inflation decreases to 9.74pc in June

Inflation has slightly decreased in June and stands at 9.74 per cent. It was 9.94 in May, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
The BBS published its latest information on Monday and said the inflation was 9.24 in April.
The inflation, 9.74 per cent in June, means the services and commodities a person could buy for Tk 109.74 for in June this year, could be availed for Tk 100 in June last year.
In one year, the expenditure has increased by Tk 9.74. Inflation is some sort of tax which puts pressure on both rich and poor.
According to BBS latest information, food inflation had been 9.73 per cent, non-food inflation was 9.60 per cent. Now inflation in the village is 9.82 per cent while it is 9.45 per cent in the urban areas.
The economists recommended controlling inflation in the upcoming budget. However, major steps had not been taken to control inflation in the budget recently passed in the parliament.
The inflation started increasing in the beginning of fiscal 2022-23. The average inflation stands at 9.02 per cent in this fiscal.
The government usually blames the price hike of commodities in the international market behind the inflation. Although the prices of commodities have been decreasing in the international market in the last couple of weeks, this has no impact of it in the local market. The importers always place the blame on the dollar crisis and tough measures for opening LCs for this predicament.