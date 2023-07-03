Inflation decreases to 9.74pc in June

Inflation has slightly decreased in June and stands at 9.74 per cent. It was 9.94 in May, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The BBS published its latest information on Monday and said the inflation was 9.24 in April.

The inflation, 9.74 per cent in June, means the services and commodities a person could buy for Tk 109.74 for in June this year, could be availed for Tk 100 in June last year.

In one year, the expenditure has increased by Tk 9.74. Inflation is some sort of tax which puts pressure on both rich and poor.