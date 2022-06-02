'5m Bangladeshis have purchasing power equal to European citizens'

Mentioning 30 million out of 170 million people bellow under the poverty line, Tipu Munshi said, "I never said the money of 170 million people has increased. The reality is 20 per cent of people in the country still belong to the lower income group. We have to keep that in mind."
Tipu Munshi also said, "You also know that the purchasing capability of people has increased. It should be monitored whether commoners are able to buy goods at fair price."
"There is no more scope to increase the price of soybean. The price of the edible oil is downwards. The good news is the price of palm oil has decreased," the minister added.