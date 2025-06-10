Restrictions on jewellery imports raise fears of further gold price hikes

Gold prices are rising steadily due to ongoing global instability, putting increasing pressure on middle- and lower-income buyers, especially those looking to purchase jewellery for family events such as weddings.

The jewellery business itself is also facing deeper challenges. Despite the era of free trade, consumers in Bangladesh are forced to buy gold jewellery at significantly higher prices than in many international markets.

As of now, the price of 22-carat gold in the domestic market stands at Tk 172,336 per bhori. At the end of 2024, the price was Tk 140,586 , marking a Tk 31,750 increase in just six months.

So, how much higher are gold prices in Bangladesh compared to Dubai and India? According to the Dubai Jewellery Group’s website, the price of a 22-carat gold bar was 4,318 dirhams on Monday, equivalent to Tk 143,677 in Bangladeshi currency.

Meanwhile, the website of the Bullion and Jewellers Association of India reported that the price per bar in Indian jewellery shops was INR 108,965 yesterday, equivalent to Tk 155,432.

This means a 22-carat gold bar is Tk 28,659 cheaper in Dubai than in Bangladesh, and Tk 16,904 cheaper in India.