Taxpayers to get additional services in November

The income tax service month starts today across the country in a bid to facilitate valued taxpayers in paying taxes alongside submitting their returns, reports BSS.

The taxpayers would get additional services throughout the month from 1-30 November at the different taxes zones apart from the usual services for submitting returns.

Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem formally inaugurateS the "Income Tax Service Month-2022' on Tuesday.

