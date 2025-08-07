Trump hikes India levy over Russian oil as tariff deadline looms

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered steeper tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, opening a new front in his trade wars hours before another wave of duties takes effect.

The additional 25-per cent tariff on Indian goods, coming into place in three weeks, stacks atop a separate 25-per cent duty entering into force Thursday, taking the level to 50 per cent for many products.

Trump’s order also threatens penalties on other countries who “directly or indirectly” import Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.