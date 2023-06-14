City Bank's extraordinary general meeting held

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of City Bank was held on Wednesday online. Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of the bank presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Vice Chairman Hossain Khaled, directors Tabassum Kaiser, Savera H. Mahmood, Hossain Mehmood, Rajibul Huq Chowdhury, Syeda Shaireen Aziz, Rebecca Brosnan, independent director Matiul Islam Nowshad, MD & CEO Mashrur Arefin and a large number of shareholders and the Bank’s senior officials also attended the meeting on the virtual platform.