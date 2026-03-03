Special loan facility to pay RMG workers’ wages

Bangladesh Bank has announced a special loan facility to enable export-oriented garment factory owners to pay one month’s wages to workers, following requests from industry leaders.

Banks will be allowed to extend loans equivalent to one month’s salary payments.

The loan funds must be transferred directly to workers’ bank or mobile banking accounts, Bangladesh Bank said in a circular issued today, Tuesday.

Owners of operational, export-oriented industrial establishments will be eligible to avail themselves of the facility to pay wages and allowances to their workers and employees.

The circular states that export-oriented industries are experiencing production disruptions amid a challenging global and domestic economic environment, declining export trends, deferred purchase orders, and liquidity constraints.

As a result, their capacity to pay wages and allowances has weakened. In this context, financial support has become necessary to help these industries sustain production capacity and maintain export momentum.