DCCI welcomes some govt’s steps in proposed budget

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) today welcomed some measures taken in the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) and suggested maintaining austerity in government expenditure.

“We have seen some positive steps such as controlling inflation, few tax waivers, automated return system, reducing few advance tax, central bonded warehouse, VAT waiver on LNG import,” said DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed in his initial budget reaction.

He said Taka 100 crore fund for the youth entrepreneurs is a good move.