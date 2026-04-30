Foreign debt repayment exceeds USD 3.5b in 9 months

Pressure from foreign debt repayment continues to mount, with more than USD 3.5 billion spent on servicing principal and interest payments to donors such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and Japan in the first nine months (July–March) of the current fiscal year alone.

Repayments of principal and interest are rising in tandem with the disbursement of foreign loans.

On Thursday, the Economic Relations Division (ERD) released its updated report on the foreign loan situation for July–March. It shows that during these nine months, Bangladesh repaid USD 3.525 billion to various lending agencies and countries against previously taken loans. During the same period, foreign loans and grants totaled USD 3.89 billion.

The government takes loans from donors to finance projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), and the ERD maintains these accounts.

Alongside foreign borrowing, borrowing from domestic sources—particularly the banking system—has also increased.

To cover the budget deficit, more than Tk 1 trillion was borrowed from the banking system in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

After partial repayments, the outstanding amount has come down to Tk 930 billion. As a result, the pressure of servicing both foreign and domestic debt is rising.