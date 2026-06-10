Islami Bank unrest: Bank MDs express concern, urge swift resolution

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), an organisation of bank chief executives, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest at Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC. At the same time, they believe a swift resolution of the matter would be beneficial for the banking sector.

ABB Chairman and City Bank Managing Director (MD) Mashrur Arefin expressed this concern on Wednesday (10 June) after a meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostakur Rahman. This discussion took place outside the regular agenda of the bankers' meeting.

Mashrur Arefin told reporters that the situation at Islami Bank is not just a problem for a single institution. Its impact is being felt across the entire banking sector. Bankers are worried about the matter, he said.

He added that the Governor also views this situation not merely as a banking sector problem but as a political issue. Efforts are ongoing to find a solution through a compromise between the concerned parties.