Tk 750b revenue shortfall to widen current fiscal’s budget deficit: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Saturday said revenue shortfall would be approximately Tk 750 billion (75,000 crore) in the current fiscal year (2022-23), causing the budget deficit to widen.

"The government borrowed Tk 54,501 crore (545 billion) from the Bangladesh Bank until February and media report the borrowing from the central bank rose to Tk 74,393 crore (Tk 744 billion) until April of this fiscal year, this brings a negative impact on the macroeconomy," it said.

CPD hinted that the government borrowing from a domestic source (bank) will create inflationary measures in the economy. Rather it suggests the government should prioritise mobilising foreign-funded budgetary support.