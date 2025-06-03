Govt employees to receive 10–15pc special benefits
A special benefit will be provided to government employees which will be effective from 1 July 2025.
Employees in pay grades 1 and above up to grade 9 will receive a special benefit at the rate of 10 per cent, while those in grades 10 to 20 will receive it at the rate of 15 per cent.
The finance division of the finance ministry disclosed this information in a notification published today, Wednesday.
It states that the special benefits will be a minimum of Tk 1,000 for people in service and Tk 500 for pensioners.
This special benefit will apply to employees and (reinstated) pensioners under the national pay scale who are employed in government civil services, autonomous bodies, state-owned enterprises, banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, the Border Guard Bangladesh, and the police force.
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed proposed special benefits for government employees while presenting the national budget for the 2025-26 fiscal yesterday, Monday.
“I propose to increase the amount of special benefits for government employees in this budget considering no change in their pay scale since 2015,” he said.
The dearness allowance has long been a talking point. Speaking regarding this, the finance adviser told the newspersons, “Dearness allowances are being actively considered. A committee has been assigned the responsibility. They are working on it. There is a fair chance that a dearness allowance will be introduced, though it may take some time.”
Now the additional allowances will be given under the name of special benefits for government employees.
According to the official notification, employees on post-retirement leave (PRL) will receive the special benefit at the specified grade-based rates, calculated on the basis of the last basic salary drawn before going on PRL. Reinstated pensioners will receive the special benefit at the applicable grade-based rates on the existing portion of their pension received from the government.
The special benefit will not apply to retired employees who have commuted 100 per cent of their total pension or withdrawn the entire amount as a lump sum or employees that are not yet eligible for pension reinstatement.
In addition, employees currently on leave without pay will also not be entitled to this special benefit.