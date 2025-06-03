Govt employees to receive 10–15pc special benefits

A special benefit will be provided to government employees which will be effective from 1 July 2025.

Employees in pay grades 1 and above up to grade 9 will receive a special benefit at the rate of 10 per cent, while those in grades 10 to 20 will receive it at the rate of 15 per cent.

The finance division of the finance ministry disclosed this information in a notification published today, Wednesday.

It states that the special benefits will be a minimum of Tk 1,000 for people in service and Tk 500 for pensioners.

This special benefit will apply to employees and (reinstated) pensioners under the national pay scale who are employed in government civil services, autonomous bodies, state-owned enterprises, banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, the Border Guard Bangladesh, and the police force.

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed proposed special benefits for government employees while presenting the national budget for the 2025-26 fiscal yesterday, Monday.