Canada files WTO complaint against US tariffs

Canada has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the United States over President Donald Trump's dramatic tariff increases, the WTO confirmed on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, Canadian ambassador to the WTO Nadia Theodore wrote on LinkedIn that "the US decision leaves us with no choice".

She said she had, "on behalf of the government of Canada, requested WTO consultations with the government of the United States in regard to its unjustified tariffs on Canada".

A WTO official confirmed to AFP that "Canada initiated dispute proceedings yesterday against the US at the WTO on the additional tariffs", following a similar complaint filed by Beijing over fresh US levies on Chinese goods.