Economists expect US recession, above-target inflation this year

The US Federal Reserve has raised rates 4.75 percentage points in a bid to tackle rising inflation, which reached its highest level in decades last year.
Price rises slowed slightly to an annual level of 6 per cent in February, which is well above the Fed's long-term target of two percent.
Amid the gloomy economic forecast, there was also some good news, with just five per cent of respondents believing the US is currently in the midst of a recession, "far fewer" than the 19 per cent in its previous economic survey, the NABE president Julia Coronado said in a statement.
Economists also slightly raised the chances of the Fed achieving a so-called "soft landing" -- bringing down inflation while avoiding a recession -- from 27 per cent in August to 30 per cent in March this year.