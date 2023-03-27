Economists expect US recession, above-target inflation this year

The United States will likely enter a recession this year and face high inflation well into 2024, a majority of economists predicted in their response to a semiannual survey.

More than two-thirds of respondents to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Policy Survey also see inflation remaining above four percent at the end of this year.

The survey summarized the responses of 217 NABE members, and was conducted between 2 March and 10 March, the organization said in a statement.