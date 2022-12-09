ILO’s 17th regional meeting launches ‘Singapore Statement’

The Statement outlines how since the last APRM in Bali, Indonesia in 2016 the COVID-19 pandemic had unleashed an ‘unprecedented social and economic crisis on the regions’, costing millions of lives, devastating businesses and jobs. While there are signs of recovery, it remains uneven and additional crises such as climate-related natural disasters and steep rises in food and energy prices had compounded the impact on labour markets.

In view of the challenges as well as emerging opportunities faced across Asia, the Pacific and Arab States, the statement highlights a series of priorities for action at national level. High amongst these is the need to ratify ILO fundamental conventions and further strengthen the capacities of government, employer and worker representatives to carry out effective social dialogue.

The Statement urges governments and social partners to ensure labour protection for all through the promotion of freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining.