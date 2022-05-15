After Russia and Ukraine, Bangladesh's wheat import halted from India too

After the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, India became Bangladesh's major source of wheat import. However, India has halted wheat exports since Friday. The price of wheat was high already in the Bangladesh market, and this decision has pushed up prices further.

India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the country's commerce ministry, in a circular issued on Friday, said that they had imposed this ban in order to ensure their own food security. The prohibition will come into effect shortly. Wheat can be exported on two conditions -1. Against the letters of credit (LC) that have already been opened and non-revocable, and 2. if the Indian government gives permission in response to requests from the governments of countries facing food deficit.